Hannah Louise Amor
August 22, 1991 - July 21, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Hannah Louise Amor, 28, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Hannah was born on August 22, 1991, in South Bend, grew up in Lakeville, and resided in South Bend post-college. She was employed with Honeywell Corporation, in the Aerospace Division, as an Advanced Mechanical Design Engineer.
Hannah is survived by her parents, Brent A. and Dawn R. Amor (Wilson) of Lakeville; her sister, Sarah M. Amor of South Bend; her brother and sister-in-law, Nicholas B. and Hope S. Amor (Jordan) of Indianapolis; and her grandparents, Thomas and Kathleen Wilson of Elkhart. Hannah was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ivan and Laura Maxine Amor and her maternal grandmother, Linda Wilson. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
After graduating as valedictorian of LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School in 2010, Hannah went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University Calumet in 2014. Hannah's commitment to her community was evident through her ongoing service with Lakeville Lions Club. During her high school years, Hannah developed a community library that she affectionately named the “Sizzlin' Summer” Reading Program. Never doing things halfway, she created a Dewey Decimal System, scoured the town for book donations, and provided snacks for young readers so she could share her love of reading. Always a Lancer, she spent six years as part of the LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School girls basketball coaching staff. Hannah was known for baking gourmet cupcakes, and many have benefitted from her small business, Let's Talk Sweets. Hannah loved to spend time with colleagues and friends playing sand volleyball at both Wings, Etc. and Outpost Sports. Hannah frequently donated blood and provided monetary support to St. Jude Children's Hospital. While these commitments are well known, what made her special to her family and close friends was her independent spirit and kind soul. Always in the role of an older sister, Hannah fiercely loved her siblings. The pride she had for them was unrivaled. Upon reflection, the list is too long to recount but in summary, it ranged from providing loving support at an event, to celebrating life milestones and being their best example of a well-lived life. She didn't just care for her siblings, she made the younger generation feel heard and supported. Family friends anxiously awaited her elaborate game nights and hosted parties. There was never a detail forgotten as she made others feel special, whether it was their name on a scoreboard or personalized gift bag. Vinyl was not safe in the world during holidays due to her personalized and thoughtful gift-giving. She was always hands-on -- from building with her father to crafting with her mother. While she enjoyed the activities with her parents, it wasn't about that. It was always about the opportunity to spend time together. Her journey in faith began at Lakeville United Methodist Church where she was confirmed, and continued with her attendance at several local ministries with family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Hannah's life during a Visitation on Sunday, July 26 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., and the service on Monday, July 27 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. The Funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Pastor Steve Cox will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Hannah L. Amor may be donated to South Bend Medical Foundation Blood Center, 530 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601 or to the Lakeville Lions Club, P.O. Box 506, Lakeville, IN 46536. To share memories of Hannah or condolences to the Amor family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
