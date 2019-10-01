|
Hannah W. Cooper
June 21, 1925 - Sept. 28, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Hannah W. Cooper, 94, of New Carlisle passed away at 1:09 a.m. Saturday, September 28th in Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Cooper was born June 21, 1925 in LaSalle, IL to the late Frankie (Ackridge) and Alfred Willis and lived in the Michiana area most of her life. On September 4, 1953 in South Bend she married Hale F. Cooper who preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lorraine Sowka; son, Michael Willis; grandson, Darren Cooper; three brothers, Robert, William, and Arnold Willis; and sister, Hansel Lawson. She is survived by two sons, Dean J. Cooper (Joan) of New Carlisle and Dennis Cooper (Martha) and family of South Bend; grandchildren, James Baker and Danyell Focosi (Nick); great-grandchildren, Ellsie Wesolowski, Lucza and Reese Focosi and Kirsten Baker; and one great-great-granddaughter, Norah Lorraine Wesowski; and two sisters, Verneda “Edie” Jones and Helen Evans.
Hannah was a long time member of Lydick United Methodist Church. She retired from the South Bend Community School Corporation as a cafeteria worker at Warren School following many years of service. Hannah loved gardening and she and Hale loved restoring antique furniture. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2nd in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St., South Bend with Pastor Cynthia Uhrich officiating. Committal services and entombment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Hannah's name may be made to Lydick United Methodist Church, 26510 Edison Rd., South Bend, IN, 46628. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019