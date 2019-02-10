Harlan C. Brown



Nov. 1, 1929 - Feb. 7, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Harlan C. Brown, 89, of Granger passed to his rest on February 7, 2019, at Holy Cross Rehabilitation after a brief illness. Born November 1, 1929 in Cassopolis to Dean and Mary (Parmeter), he was a long time resident of Diamond Lake.



Harlan married the love of his life, Betty (Blodgett) on June 3, 1950. She survives along with their four beautiful children and their families: Mark (Jenny) Brown of Marcellus, MI, Marcia (Rich) King of Edwardsburg, MI, Terry (De) Brown of Cassopolis, MI, and Patricia (Terry) Ferm of Goshen, IN. Also surviving are his brother, Bruce Brown, and brother-in-law, Kenneth High. Preceding him in death are his parents, sister Ruth High, and sister-in-law, Kathy Brown. He was proud of his six grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.



Harlan was a fantastic and friendly salesman, first for Rudy Refrigeration and Pearless of America, then most recently for Village Supply, where he sold tools to long time customers around the region.



When not on the road, Harlan loved being on the water boating and fishing. He shared that love with anyone willing to go on a boat ride. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time visiting friends and family over a cup of coffee.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart, Rd., Edwardsburg, MI. The Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will take place after the service at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles, MI. A luncheon will be served at Hope UMC immediately following the burial.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019