Harland D. Haines I
July 28, 1956 - Sept. 22, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Harland D. Haines I, 64, of Vandalia, went home peacefully Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020.
His life began July 28, 1956 in Niles, Michigan, the youngest of nine children born to Guylor and Ruth Haines of Vandalia. He married Brenda O'Dell in Calvin Township, Michigan. He later married Sheryl Illene MacNeal in Calvin Township, Michigan. She preceded him in death in 2013.
Harland served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Vandalia. Harland could be trying, but his family loved him. He was very active with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was present at all their sporting events and other activities. Harland was passionate about hunting and fishing, and riding his Honda Gold Wing. He enjoyed his landscaping job and tinkering with lawn mowers and other small engines. Harland had a great sense of humor and wanted others to enjoy themselves. Anyone who ever encountered him left with a smile on their face and a story to be told.
Harland will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Haines of Portage, Indiana and Kristi Harris of Elkhart, Indiana; two sons, Harland D. Haines II of Portage, Michigan and Shaun MacNeal of Elkhart, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Malik Haines, Rashaun Smith, Arianna Wetzel, Austin Wetzel, Aiden Wetzel, Desiree Smith, Keyon MacNeal, and Hailey Haines; the first great-grandchild, a boy, on the way; three sisters, Mary Bradley of Vandalia, Michigan, Goldie King of Vandalia, Michigan, and Adeline Walker of Elkhart, Indiana; last surviving aunt, Lorna Mourning of Cassopolis, Michigan; his companion of many years, Kathy Bosler; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Gloria Lane and Alma Robinson; and three brothers, Guylor Haines, John Haines, and Eugene Haines.
Family and friends will gather for a service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 on the grounds of First Baptist Church, 17747 State Street, Vandalia, Michigan, with the Reverend Michael Anderson officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Haines at 2:30 p.m. Saturday by active members of the U.S. Army and the Honor Guard of the Lt. William E. Lozier VFW Post 10704 of Cassopolis.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Harland be made to Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 to help defray expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com
.