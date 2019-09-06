|
Harley “Jack” M.
Sargent, Jr.
Jan. 15, 1936 - Sept. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Harley “Jack” Merton Sargent, Jr., 83, residing in South Bend, passed away at 5:10pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in his home. He was born on January 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Harley “Jack” Merton, Sr. and Delores Laverne (Duggan) Sargent. From ages 6-14, Jack spent his summers with his grandfather in Council Bluffs, IA, which he greatly enjoyed. He was also an Eagle Scout.
Jack graduated from Proviso High School and earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Purdue University in 1957, where he participated in ROTC and was a member of Triangle Fraternity. He proudly served his country honorably in the United States Army at Fort Sill and Fort Bragg. He worked as a civil engineer in both local and state government offices prior to retirement. Jack was a member of DeMolay International and was a 32nd degree Mason as well as a longtime member of Zion United Church of Christ, South Bend.
On June 13, 1959 in South Bend, Jack married the former Elizabeth Ida May Seifert, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, he is survived by two daughters, J. Lynn Sargent of Carlsbad, CA and Jacque Sargent of South Bend; one son, Richard (Hollie) Sargent of Middlebury; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Eva. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Conner.
Jack shared his hobby of trains with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed researching genealogy, listening to 50's music, including Elvis, and was a fan of superhero Green Hornet. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Jack will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Zion United Church of Christ, 211 S. St. Peter Street, South Bend, IN. Rev. Dr. Janet Boyd will officiate. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to services on Saturday in the church. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Jack may be donated to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Chicago Unit, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707.
Online condolences may be left for the Sargent family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019