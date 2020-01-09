|
|
Harlow Ervin Grise
May 15, 1928 - Jan. 3, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Harlow Ervin Grise died January 3, 2020. He was born May 15, 1928 to Albert and Ruth (Hoover) Grise. His parents preceded him in death along with son, James Grise; siblings, Virginia Working, Kenneth Grise, and Mildred Gilliland; and second wife, Phyllis (Poyser) Grise. He is survived by wife, Sarah Grise of Granger; children, Ilene Crutchfield and Mark Grise; mother of his children, Marilyn Waumans all of of Mishawaka; two sisters, Leona McClanahan of South Bend and Eleanor Wilson of Granger; grandchildren, Matthew and Maria Grise, whom he and Phyllis raised, five other grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Harlow was a charter member of the Penn North Volunteer Fire Department and a St. Joseph County Police Officer. He was a social man with many, many friends. You couldn't go anywhere with him that he didn't run into someone he knew.
Harlow's family and friends may stop by between 4 and 7 PM on Monday, January 20 at Chicory Event Center, 114 W. 1st St., Mishawaka to share life stories. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to FOP #155, P.O. Box 896, South Bend, IN 46624.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020