Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harlow Grise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlow Ervin Grise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harlow Ervin Grise Obituary
Harlow Ervin Grise

May 15, 1928 - Jan. 3, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Harlow Ervin Grise died January 3, 2020. He was born May 15, 1928 to Albert and Ruth (Hoover) Grise. His parents preceded him in death along with son, James Grise; siblings, Virginia Working, Kenneth Grise, and Mildred Gilliland; and second wife, Phyllis (Poyser) Grise. He is survived by wife, Sarah Grise of Granger; children, Ilene Crutchfield and Mark Grise; mother of his children, Marilyn Waumans all of of Mishawaka; two sisters, Leona McClanahan of South Bend and Eleanor Wilson of Granger; grandchildren, Matthew and Maria Grise, whom he and Phyllis raised, five other grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Harlow was a charter member of the Penn North Volunteer Fire Department and a St. Joseph County Police Officer. He was a social man with many, many friends. You couldn't go anywhere with him that he didn't run into someone he knew.

Harlow's family and friends may stop by between 4 and 7 PM on Monday, January 20 at Chicory Event Center, 114 W. 1st St., Mishawaka to share life stories. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to FOP #155, P.O. Box 896, South Bend, IN 46624.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harlow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -