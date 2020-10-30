Harold “Doc” Atkins



April 15, 1928 - Oct. 27, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Harold L. “Doc” Atkins, 92, of Elkhart passed away at his home on October 27, 2020. Doc was born in Rushville, Indiana, on April 15, 1928. He grew up loving the music of his generation and, during high school, started a Big Band dance band called The AtBar Invincibles. He attended Indiana University from 1946-50 and was then drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean Conflict as a Platoon Sergeant.



Doc moved to Elkhart with Shell Oil Company. He then worked for Rieth Riley and in 1969, he began his 25-year career in the concrete industry with Yoder Ready Mix and Fidler, Inc. Doc actively participated in the Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association and the Indiana Concrete Council, earning awards for his outstanding achievements.



During his nearly 65 years in Elkhart, Doc was extremely active in its business community. As a young man, he participated in the Jay Cees, and then served the Elkhart Rotary Club for 40 years. He also served for many years on the Board of Directors of both the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau. He and Jane belonged to the First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, 40 of which he served on the Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Elcona Country Club, serving as its President in 1997. He served on Elkhart YMCA Board of Directors and spent 19 years advising entrepreneurs in the SCORE program. As a music lover, Doc helped organize and finance the first Elkhart Jazz Festival in 1988 and went on to actively participate on the festival's planning committee for 15 years.



Doc was preceded in death by Jane Lee Atkins, his wife of 61 years, and his parents, Esther Holloway Atkins and Dr. Clarence C. Atkins.



He is survived by his children: son, Thomas (Jacke) Atkins and daughters, Nancy (Martin) Steele, Carrie (Michael Barron), and Katherine (Chris Page) Atkins; his brother, Donald Atkins and sister, Bette Jeanne Newhouse; his grandchildren: Andrew Atkins, Matthew and Audrey Deluca, Joshua and Nathan Barron, Alice and Etta Page; and three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Mia, and Andi Atkins.



Visitation for Doc will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:30 to 1:30 at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doc's name may be made to Indiana University Foundation, 1500 State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47408 or First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514.



