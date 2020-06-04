Harold B. Ritter
Oct. 22, 1928 - May 27, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold Ritter, 91, of Buchanan, MI on May 27, 2020.
Harold was born on October 22, 1928, to William and Lavina Ritter in Buchanan. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1946 and has been a lifelong resident of Buchanan. Harold went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War as an engineer and was part of the 76th Engr. Const. Bn. He was a man with many talents, who learned to fly a plane in high school, and often helped train other pilots. After his service in the Army, he became an electrician and worked at Clark Equipment Company until he retired. Harold could build or fix almost anything and was an avid gardener. On July 4, 1956, he married Jeanette (Jean) Stephan; she passed away on July 14, 1987. Harold later met Dee Ann Stephenson and they were married on August 3, 1997. Dee Ann passed away January 7, 2020.
Harold is survived by his stepchildren: Jeanette Ritter's daughters, Sunny (Roger) Cave and Diana Wood; and Dee Ann's sons, John Stephenson and Daniel (Sunny) Stephenson, four granddaughters, nine great-grandchildren, fifteen great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded by his parents, William and Lavina Ritter; first wife Jeanette, to whom he was married for over 30 years; second wife Dee Ann, to whom he was married for nearly 23 years; and sister, Betty Schosker.
He was a quiet and gentle man who loved his family. He always looked forward to going for dinner with family or friends, often reminiscing about his military days or fun family events. He will be missed by so many.
A graveside service with full Military Honors in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buchanan American Legion in Harold's name. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence or memory online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Oct. 22, 1928 - May 27, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold Ritter, 91, of Buchanan, MI on May 27, 2020.
Harold was born on October 22, 1928, to William and Lavina Ritter in Buchanan. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1946 and has been a lifelong resident of Buchanan. Harold went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War as an engineer and was part of the 76th Engr. Const. Bn. He was a man with many talents, who learned to fly a plane in high school, and often helped train other pilots. After his service in the Army, he became an electrician and worked at Clark Equipment Company until he retired. Harold could build or fix almost anything and was an avid gardener. On July 4, 1956, he married Jeanette (Jean) Stephan; she passed away on July 14, 1987. Harold later met Dee Ann Stephenson and they were married on August 3, 1997. Dee Ann passed away January 7, 2020.
Harold is survived by his stepchildren: Jeanette Ritter's daughters, Sunny (Roger) Cave and Diana Wood; and Dee Ann's sons, John Stephenson and Daniel (Sunny) Stephenson, four granddaughters, nine great-grandchildren, fifteen great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded by his parents, William and Lavina Ritter; first wife Jeanette, to whom he was married for over 30 years; second wife Dee Ann, to whom he was married for nearly 23 years; and sister, Betty Schosker.
He was a quiet and gentle man who loved his family. He always looked forward to going for dinner with family or friends, often reminiscing about his military days or fun family events. He will be missed by so many.
A graveside service with full Military Honors in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buchanan American Legion in Harold's name. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence or memory online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.