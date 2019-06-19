Harold “Reg” Baker



June 4, 1935 - June 16, 2019



NILES, MI - Harold Reginald (“Reg” or “Reggie”), Baker, 84, of Niles, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 16, Father's Day, surrounded by his loved ones, following a lengthy illness.



Reg was born on June 4, 1935 to the late Harold R. and Doris (Vincent) Baker in Janesville, Wisconsin. He graduated from Niles High School in 1954 and continued his studies at Michigan State University.



On November 3, 1956, Reg married Germaine “Gerry” O'Brien at a service in Niles. The union brought Reg and Gerry four children: Patrick, Pamela, Timothy, and Terrence.



In the 1970's, many boys in the small town of Niles knew Reg as their “Coach”. His summers were spent with the boys in FOP, Babe Ruth and American Legion League. The boys and their families became Reg's lifelong friends. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Michigan State Spartans football fan.



Reg enjoyed being outdoors and the beauty of nature, whether playing a round of golf, mushroom hunting, car day tripping just to ‘see what's there', or fishing, especially at his beloved cottage “up north” in Bitly, Michigan. Known as the ‘Green Thumb', he tended his beautiful garden, often wearing the iconic green Spartans shirt and shorts uniform. “Go Green!” Reg was proud of his Irish heritage including the food, beverage, and music. He loved classic movies and classic cars, including his prized ‘57 Chevy Belaire.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Germaine “Gerry” Baker; brother, Gary Gene Baker; and his eldest son, Patrick Baker.



Reg is remembered fondly by his children, Tim (Rhonda) Baker of Niles, Terry (Marty) Baker of Elkhart, Indiana, Dr. Pamela Baker (Tom Marr) of Estero, Florida; his ‘soul mate,' Linda Lenox of Niles; grandchildren, Kathleen, Kristen, Michael, and Andrew; two great-grandsons, Gage and Lamani; sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Marg, several nieces and nephews, and countless friends, including Linda's family, Stephanie, Josh, and Seth; and the special granddaughter, Annabella.



Funeral Services for Reg Baker will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made in Reg's memory to the Brian Parker Foundation, 2469 Lone Elm Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.



Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 19, 2019