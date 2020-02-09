|
Harold “Lee” Briney Jr.
Nov. 22, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2020
NILES, MI - Harold “Lee” Briney Jr., 76, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
Lee was born on November 22, 1943, in Niles, Michigan, to the late Harold and Evelyn (Burton) Briney Sr.
He graduated from Niles High School in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1967, proudly serving his county for four years. After returning home, he earned his Associates Degree from Southwestern Michigan College. He worked twenty years at National Standard, and seventeen years at French Paper Mill.
On September 8, 1968, he married the former Sherry Paulette Kerby in Abilene, Texas. They had two daughters, whom they raised in Niles.
Lee loved being outdoors; he took great pride in his flower gardens and his water pond. He enjoyed spending time woodworking, creating many beautiful treasures. He was a family man, doting on his children and grandchildren.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Roger) Bower of Niles; four grandchildren, Tristan Bower, Brittany (Devin) Collins, Dale Womack Jr., and Caitlin Womack; one great-grandchild, Cameron Collins; his fiance, Carol Easton of South Bend and her children and grandchildren; sisters, Betty Knowell of Niles and Carol (Ken) Moier of Arizona, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; and his daughter, Stephanie Womack.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles, followed by Military Honors rendered by the United States Air Force and the Buchanan American Legion. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in Lee's memory may be made to the or to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020