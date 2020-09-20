Harold Brown
July 26, 1921 - Sept. 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Harold V. Brown, 99, of Mishawaka, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa.
Harold was born July 26, 1921 in Mishawaka, to the late Lester and Maggie (Heminger) Brown. He was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and lived in Mishawaka most of his life.
On February 15, 1942, Harold married Naomi Fry. He then served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945. He was employed for 41 years at Uniroyal and most of those years as a supervisor. Harold also farmed his family farm for many years. He was a long-time member of Willow Creek United Methodist Church and Mishawaka Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi; a daughter-in-law, Frankie Brown, and three brothers.
Harold is survived by three children, Barbara Ann (John) Wesley of Bristol, Michael Brown of Scottsburg, Indiana, and Brian (Denice) Brown of Detroit, Michigan, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services honoring Harold's life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, September 25, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Mike Settles officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, with Military Honors by VFW 360/American Legion 161 Burial Squad.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 pm Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Willow Creek United Methodist Church or Mishawaka Lions Club.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com
.