Harold Dean
Benninghoff
Dec. 20, 1924 - Jan. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Harold Dean Benninghoff died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 95.
Dean, as he was known to his family and friends, was born the last of 10 children, at home in Hamlet, IN, on Dec. 20, 1924, to the late George and Mary Benninghoff. He was preceded in death by all his siblings and his much-loved wife, Amelia.
His youth, spent on the family farm in Hamlet, was filled with hard times, as well as happy times, working the farm for a demanding father, playing the guitar and singing with his brothers, and pranking unsuspecting younger relatives with the farm's electric fence. He went on to serve in the U.S Navy during World War II, earning commendations for his work at the naval hospital on New Caledonia. After the war, he married Amelia Eberly and built two homes, the first on Dice Street and the second on Orange Road, where they lived for 50 years.
He is survived by a son, Gregory (Chris) Benninghoff, and two daughters, Janet (Gregory) Heckber and Jeane (Patrick) Kush. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Benny, as he was called by his co-workers at the University of Notre Dame, loved his job as Supervisor of Athletic Grounds, maintaining the stadium and field for coaches Ara Parseghian, Dan Devine, Gerry Faust, and Lou Holtz. Some of his fondest memories were of his work at the university, the wonderful people he met, and all the football bowl games he and Amelia attended over the years. A few years prior to his retirement, he was made an honorary member of the university's Monogram Club.
In retirement, he spent time helping family with projects and traveling with his wife, as well as socializing with friends and acquaintances from Notre Dame. His last years, spent at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle with his wife were happy and peaceful, visited often by family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Northwest United Methodist Church, 21855 W. Brick Road, South Bend, IN. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Entombment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Northwest United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020