Harold Dean “Sonny” Howard Sr.



May 24, 1938 - April 24, 2019



ROCHESTER, IN - Harold Dean "Sonny" Howard Sr., 80, of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was the owner and operator of SunBoy Post Buildings of Rochester. Harold is survived by three daughters: Rhonda Schiffel of Warsaw, Franda Miller and Sonya Howard both of Rochester; three sons: Harold Dean "Buddy" Howard Jr., Randy Howard and wife Sandy, and Jeff Howard, all of Rochester; and two brothers, Rev. Denton Howard and wife Gloria of Jonesboro, and Rev. Olan Howard and wife Betty of Argos. Preceding Harold in death are his parents, wife Maridean, and two sisters, Janice Collins and Claudette Stevens. Services for Harold Dean "Sonny" Howard Sr. will be at 11:00 AM on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th St., Rochester. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 PM on Saturday and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home on Sunday. Interment will be in New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth. Electronic expressions of sympathy may be made to his family at www.goodfamilyfh.com.