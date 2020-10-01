Harold E.
“Gene” Raper
Jan. 8, 1928 - Sept. 25, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Harold Eugene “Gene” Raper, 92, of Edwardsburg, MI passed away at 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 25 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend following a brief illness.
Gene was born January 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, IL to the late Meriba (Horney) and Roscoe Raper. After graduating from Augusta Illinois Community High School on May 17, 1945, Gene enlisted in the United States Army. He joined the Army Reserve upon completion of basic training in 1946, as World War II had ended by that time.
Using the GI bill, Gene applied and was accepted to the University of Illinois where he studied and completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering on August 20, 1951. During his time at U of I, Gene also completed the Army's Officers Candidate School training and received a commission as a Second Lieutenant, Ordnance Corps, on June 17, 1951. He was called to serve in Korea in 1952 and promoted to First Lieutenant. He served as the Executive Officer for the 38th Ordnance Maintenance Group stationed in Seoul South Korea for the duration of his tour.
Upon his return, Gene and his wife JoAnn moved to South Bend, Indiana in 1954 to work for Bendix Brake Division. The next year he transferred to the Missile Systems Division in Mishawaka where he spent his career working on the Talos and HARM missile systems for the United States Navy until his retirement as Plant Manager in 1994.
Gene married JoAnn Winters Raper on September 8, 1951. He cherished and adored her for 65 years until her passing on August 28, 2017. To their union, two sons were born, Joseph E. Raper of Fishers, Indiana and Timothy W. Raper of Elkhart, Indiana, both of whom remain loving and devoted sons. Gene is survived by Joe's daughter, Shari R. Grinnell, her husband, Aaron M. Grinnell; and Gene's great-grandchildren, Jacob H. Grinnell and Emmalyn R. Grinnell, who remain to mourn his passing as well as many cousins and grand cousins. He is also preceded in death by his older sister, Idelle Standard and brother, Lyle H. Raper.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family will receive friends on Saturday in the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions in Gene's name may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA), 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.