Harold Frazier
April 17, 1948 - April 17, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Harold Leroy Frazier, Sr., 72, passed away April 17, 2020 at his home in Elkhart. He was born April 17, 1948 in Mishawaka to Charles & Bernice (Foy) Frazier.
On June 3, 1967 he married the love of his life, Deborah Madden and together they have celebrated 53 wonderful years. Also surviving are 2 children, Annetta (Thad) Trigg and Harold (Camille) Frazier, Jr., 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Dorothy Breden and his dog, Jaxon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings, Charles “Butch” Frazier, Jr., David Frazier, Robert Frazier, JoAnn “Daisey” Yawkey, and Viola “Hopie” Weldon.
Harold cofounded United Pet Food with Lonnie Davies in 1976 for 32 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, watching football, was a muscle car enthusiast, Harley Davidson enthusiast, and enjoyed boating as well. He will be remembered as a man who put his family above all else.
Per his wishes cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020