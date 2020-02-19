|
Harold G. DeWulf
Jan. 7, 1928 - Feb. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Harold G. DeWulf, 92, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Harold was born on January 7, 1928 in Mishawaka, IN, to Henry and Martha (Madue) DeWulf.
On October 1, 1949 in Mishawaka, Harold married Geraldine L. Fishburn. Geraldine preceded Harold in death on November 14, 2015.
Harold is survived by a son, Mark (Amy) DeWulf of Sedona, Arizona, five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a brother, Richard DeWulf.
Harold was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World War II.
Harold retired from State Farm Insurance where he worked as an insurance adjuster, and he was a member of the American Legion #161 in Mishawaka.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial contributions can be made to A.S.P.C.A., 520 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018 or to the St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020