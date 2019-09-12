Home

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Harold "Butch" Hall Jr.


1949 - 2019
Harold "Butch" Hall Jr. Obituary
Harold “Butch” Hall Jr.

Nov. 4, 1949 - Sept. 7, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Harold “Butch” H. Hall Jr., 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7 at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka, IN with his family by his side. He was born to the late Harold and Betty (Lundberg) Hall of Niles, MI. Butch is survived by his high school sweetheart and a loving wife of 49 years, Nancy (McGregor) Hall of Granger, IN; his children, Nicole Hall, Natalie (Brock) Haut, and Brian (Jennifer) Hall; his 7 grandchildren, Anna, Madelyn, Sarah, Lucy, Emily, Gavin, and Mia; and siblings, Karen (Dick) Saunders, Sheila (Eric) Goetzinger, Roxanne Kiel, and Rick (Sherri) Hall.

After graduating from Brandywine High School, Butch attended Western Kentucky University and returned home to begin his apprenticeship as a union electrician. Butch took great pride in his work and was very well-respected among all who knew him. After retiring in 2011, he enjoyed golfing with friends, traveling, remodeling projects around the house, and watching his favorite team -- Go Hoosiers! However, the best part of retirement was time spent with Nancy and their grandchildren. Being “Papa/Grandpa” meant everything to him and he cherished all the special and everyday moments with them.

Visitation will be from 2-5 pm on Saturday, September 14 at Bubb Funeral Chapel in Mishawaka with a service immediately following.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
