Harold “Jim” Hewitt, Jr.



Aug. 19, 1949 - March 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Harold “Jim” Hewitt, Jr., 69 years old, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on August 19, 1949 in Muncie, IN, the first of five children born to Harold and Glenda Hewitt. He was a graduate of Jackson High School (South Bend), and Ball State University with a degree in City Planning. He has lived in South Bend for the past 14 years, moving from Denver, CO. Jim has been a longtime usher for the University of Notre Dame sporting events, which he enjoyed immensely. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church, South Bend.



Jim is survived by his mother, Glenda (Whitehair) Hewitt of South Bend; son, Keith (Lola) Hewitt of Grapevine, TX; daughter, Kelly Hewitt of Oklahoma City, OK; three grandchildren, Isaac Hewitt, Arlo Hewitt, and Richard Smith; one brother, Scott D. (Monica) Hewitt of Dallas, TX; and three sisters, Beth A. (Mike) Hewitt-Hunton of Elkhart, Janet L. (Brad) Wallar of Jones, MI, and Amy L. (Rich) Searer of South Bend. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Harold J. Hewitt, Sr., on May 27, 2017.



A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 1342 Berkshire Drive, South Bend, IN. Pastor Diana Thompson will officiate. Friends may visit with the family following the service at the church. A private interment will be held at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Harold "Jim" Hewitt, Jr. may be donated to the First Baptist Church, 1342 Berkshire Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be offered to Jim's family at www.palmefuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019