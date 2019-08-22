|
Harold L. Colburn Jr.
June 1, 1958 - Aug. 19, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Harold “Bud” L. Colburn Jr, 61, of Pokagon Street in Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2019. Bud was a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. He will be missed greatly. He was born on June 1st, 1958 in Mishawaka to Harold Colburn Sr. and Geraldine (Brown) Colburn. He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Richard Colburn. On August 19, 1995, he married Vickie (Hayden) Colburn. She survives with their three children, Rebecca (Ryan) Kater, Joseph (Sarah) Blair and Jessica (Robert) Radde; five grandchildren: Rece, Ella, Corbin, Channing and Colten; his father, Harold Colburn Sr.; and his brothers and sisters: Christine (James) Wichlacz, Arthur (Donna) Colburn, James Colburn and Marjorie (Joseph) Lance. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews along with countless good friends. Bud was a graduate of Penn High School (class of 1976). He was a member of the Teamsters Union and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was known as Mr. Fixit and loved working on old cars. He never met a person who wasn't a friend. Funeral services for Bud will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Friends will be received from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday and also two hours prior to the funeral services on Saturday. Burial will take place at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019