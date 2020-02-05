|
Harold “Doug” Lane
June 27, 1930 - Feb. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Harold Douglas “Doug” Lane, 89, of South Bend, died at 5:00 AM on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Doug was born June 27, 1930 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Louise Irene (Williams) and Harold Cecil Lane. He attended South High School in Grand Rapids, where he met the love of his life, Jacqueline “Jackie” Brown. They were united in marriage on August 24, 1950. Jackie preceded Doug in death on February 1, 2011. Also preceding Doug are his brothers, Larry and Robert “Bob”.
Doug is survived by his children, Michael D. (Teckla) Lane, Dianne E. Lane, Steven E. (Jennifer) Lane, Karen S. (James) Gould, John K. (Suzie) Lane, and David M. (Shelly) Lane, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. His grandchildren will always know that he loved them all and delighted in watching them laugh and play. He is also survived by his sister, Judy (Mike) Toney.
Doug worked as a fireman after he and Jackie were first married. He went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service while attending Western Michigan University. After Doug graduated in 1968 with a degree in accounting, he moved to South Bend to work for Lybrand, Ross Bros, and Montgomery. He earned his CPA and MBA, continuing to work for several other local businesses until his retirement in 1995. Doug and Jackie participated in two Bridge Clubs where they met many lifelong friends. They loved to see the world together, enjoying trips to Hawaii, Canada, Bahamas, Germany, England, and Ireland.
Doug joined the South Bend Lions Club in 1971 and served as President of the South Bend club twice, as well as District Governor for the Northern Indiana District. He was an active participant in the Lions Club until 2019. Doug was also a member of the Council Oak Lodge 45 F. & AM. He was raised as a master mason in 1979. Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend honored him as a 33 degree mason. Doug was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church for over 45 years, serving as Deacon, an Elder, and as Head Usher. He loved to listen to his wife sing in the church choir. In addition to his involvement with the church and other organizations, Doug also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at Memorial Hospital.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 4 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend, with a memorial visitation one hour prior to the service. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Southlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Doug may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46601, or to the South Bend Lions Club, 127 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020