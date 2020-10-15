Harold Louis Whiteman
Jan. 6, 1931 - Oct. 8, 2020
FORT MEADE, SD - Harold Louis Whiteman passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, while residing at Fort Meade Veterans Hospital, G Ward, Continued Living Center, where he had spent the last 8 1/2 years being cared for as a 100% Disabled Veteran.
Harold was born on January 6, 1931 in LaPaz, IN to the late George Henry Whiteman (Lakeville, IN) and the late Grace Whiteman (Mishawaka, IN). He grew up and attended school in South Bend, IN, graduating from Central High School in 1949. Harold was his thesis short of his PhD in Geography and Education from University of Nebraska (1971) after receiving his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Ball State University in Muncie, IN (1960 & 1961) using the GI Bill.
Prior to the VA, Harold spent his life in education, teaching at Todd County High School and St. Francis Schools on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, SD, along with Sinte Gleska College, as well as two summer fellowships at the Newberry Library for American Indian Studies in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rosebud, SD. Before moving to South Dakota, Harold also taught at many places, including Peru State College in Nebraska, New Castle High School in Indiana, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Morehead State University in Kentucky, and University of Maryland.
Harold served our country for over 39 years on Active Duty as Staff Sergeant in Transportation and Recruiting and Reserve Duty after Direct Commission as an Adjutant General and Supply Officer. He was awarded a Purple Heart Medal after serving in the Korean War, spending 18 months in-country participating in the landing at Inchon. He also continued to serve in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era.
Harold was a 50+ year member of Masonic Lodge #353 in Lakeville, IN (joined in 1951), and the degrees he held during that time include Entered Apprentice, Fellow Craft, and Master Mason. Other Indiana membership organizations Harold was a part of include American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Order of the Eastern Star, Disabled American Veterans
, and Avalon Grotto Club.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, George (1971) and Grace (1994); and brothers, Dale Woods (2000) and Claude Whiteman (2008).
He is survived by one brother, Larry (Juanita) Whiteman of Indianapolis, IN; and children, Suzie (Dean) Carlile, John Whiteman (Stephanie Papoi), and Anita Wingfield, all of South Bend, IN, Paula Herendeen (Bob Buford) of Springville, IN, and Mary Alicia Whiteman of Chicago, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was married to Brenda (Dubray) Spotted Tail of Lawrence, KS.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. He will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD alongside his fellow service members.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com
