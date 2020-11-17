Harold R. Brooks



March 2, 1938 - Nov. 14, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI -



Harold Roy Brooks, 82 years old, a long-time resident of Edwardsburg, passed away peacefully November 14, 2020. He was born March 2, 1938, the son of the late John and Thelma Brooks of Covert, Michigan. Harold is a graduate of Covert High School and Western Michigan University. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher and Coach at Edwardsburg High School for 33 years. He took great pride in sharing his love of woodworking and helping his students make award-winning furniture. He also enjoyed making and gifting his woodworking creations to friends and family.



Harold was an avid sports fan, besides cheering on the Edwardsburg Eddies; he particularly enjoyed Chicago Cubs baseball, Notre Dame football, and Notre Dame women's basketball where he volunteered as a usher. He loved spending his winters in Florida with his friends and family and he enjoyed his morning coffee with the guys at Spicy's. He never met a stranger and loved talking with everyone. Above all he enjoyed spending time with family and being outdoors. You could often find him on his swing in the backyard watching and listening to the birds.



Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, LuAnne Brooks. He is survived by his children, Randy (Suzanne) Brooks of Edwardsburg, MI, Ron (Kathy) Brooks of North Muskegon, MI, and Andrea (Sam) Portwood of Niles, MI; six grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Theisen, Gregory (Amber) Brooks, Ryan Brooks, Nicole Brooks, Brooke Portwood, and Brittany Portwood; and five great-grandchildren, Lexi, Addison, Leah, Paige, and Bodie. Also surviving are siblings, John Brooks of Schoolcraft, MI, Richard (Larue) Brooks of Mountain Home, AR, Franc (Betty) Brooks of Schoolcraft, MI, Jean (Bill) Connell of South Bend, IN, and Wanda (Herb) Story of Buchanan, MI, along with many nieces and nephews.



Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will have a private visitation. A graveside service for the family will be held Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 AM at the Edwardsburg Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store