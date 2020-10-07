Harold R. Kerns
Jan. 20, 1931 - Oct. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Harold R. Kerns, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka.
Harold was born in Terre Haute, IN, on January 20, 1931 to the late Herman and Mildred (Justus) Kerns. On June 29, 1952, Harold married Joyce A. (Reeves) and she passed away on July 20, 2012. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Sally K. DeCocker; and son, Terry Lee Kerns.
Harold is survived by his sister, Norma Jean Kerns of Mishawaka; daughter, Della Ann (Rick) Elkins of South Bend and her son, Richard (Rose) Elkins with four great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild and Michael (Sascha) Elkins with 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren; from his daughter Sally, her daughter, Krystal (Josh) Williams and two great-grandchildren; and from his son Terry, sons Jason Kerns with a great-grandchild and Zach Kerns with a great-grandchild.
Harold honorably served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #303 and a volunteer for Civil Defense. He worked for the Bendix Corporation for 38 years before retiring in 1988. Harold was also a member of the Bendix Management Club and the South Bend FOP for 17 years. He was a member of the River Park United Methodist Church. He loved animals and going to the zoo, where he also worked. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids. You would often see Harold in his favorite Hawaiian shirts.
There will be no services at this time. Harold will be buried next to his wife at Riverview Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
