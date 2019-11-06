|
Harper Blake Sorenson
Oct. 24, 2019 - Nov. 2, 2019
NOBLESVILLE, IN - Harper Blake Sorenson, was born October 24 in Carmel, Indiana to parents Steven Sorenson and Kelsey (Erickson). Harper lived 9 beautiful days bringing joy to all those around her. After suffering an acute illness, she passed peacefully in her parents' arms at Riley Children's Hospital.
During her short visit on earth, Harper enjoyed cuddling with mom and dad, stroller walks, and being rocked to sleep. She was loved by all who met her and will be deeply missed.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Connie Erickson and Warren Williams; paternal grandparents, David and Kathy Sorenson; several aunts and uncles, Dan (Nancy) Erickson, Mike (Jaime) Erickson, Nicholas Williams, and Scott Sorenson. She will be joining her grandpa William Erickson in heaven.
Harper's life will be celebrated 1:00 pm. Thursday, November 7, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 17033 Cleveland Rd., with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in Harper's name to Riley Children's Foundation, 50 South Meridian Street, Suite 500, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019