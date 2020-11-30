1/1
Harriet C. Piatkowski
Harriet C. Piatkowski

Nov. 22, 1921 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Harriet C. Piatkowski, 99, passed away on Tuesday in Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne, IN.

Harriet was born November 22, 1921 in South Bend to Stanley and Angela (Wawak) Dzwilewski. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Piatkowski in 1995; their daughters, Carol Rice and Mary Ann Galvas; a sister, Genevieve Klemczewski; and brother, Stanley Dzwilewski. Left to cherish Harriet's memory are her daughter, Barbara Ham and many dear grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Harriet was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and member of their Altar and Rosary Society. She worked for Studebaker as an inspector and Bike-Webb as a sewer. Harriet's main job in life however was that of a loving wife and mother, creating and maintaining a happy home. Caring for her family was her main priority and joy.

Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Ceremony beginning at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
