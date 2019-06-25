Harriet D. Brown



Nov. 8, 1925 - June 21, 2019



WARSAW, IN - Harriet D. (Smith) Brown, 93, residing in Warsaw, Indiana, passed away on June 21, 2019, at Paddock Springs with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 8, 1925, in Sherburnville, Illinois, to Harry Smith and Anna (Raetz) Smith. She married Cleatis Virgil “Bud” Brown on June 13, 1948 in a little country church in Illinois. They celebrated 51 years together.



Harriet was born and raised on her family's farm, which was homesteaded by her great-great-grandfather Smith in 1835. Harriet graduated from Grant Park High School in IL and worked on the family farm. Harriet resided in New Carlisle, IN, Osceola, IN, Mishawaka, IN, Orlando, Florida, and Goshen, IN. Harriet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, camping, and puzzles. Later in life, she took care of her husband, at his side, until he was called home. Harriet enjoyed sharing memories and stories from her life on the farm. She was a member of the South Side Church of God.



Harriet is survived by her daughters, Nancy Holloway of Mishawaka, IN and Betty Walker of Cheyenne, WY; and grandchildren, Kimberly Shaw of Cheyenne, WY, Timothy (Kayla) Hyink of Mishawaka, IN, Carl Walker II of Milford, IN, and Dustin (Amber) Holloway of Mishawka, IN. Also surviving are 8 great-grandchildren: Alexander, Zachary, and Kaitlyn of Goshen, IN; Brayden, Xander, Daemon, Aden, and Edaline of Mishawaka, IN; and her sister-in-law, Leona Crawford.



Harriet will rest alongside her husband, parents, and brothers Howard and Lester Smith at Sherburnville Cemetery in IL, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her grandson-in-law, Gary Shaw of Cheyenne, WY; great-grandson, Kyle Walker of Goshen, IN; and sisters-in-law, Edna and Carol Smith.



Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN where friends may visit two hours prior to services. Rev. Greg Crump will officiate. Graveside services and burial will be at 1:00 pm (CST) in Sherburnville Cemetery, Grant Park, Illinois.



Contributions in memory of Harriet may be made to South Side Church of God, 7351 US 31 South, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary