Harriet “Jean” Hugus
Dec. 26, 1925 - Sept. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Harriet “Jean” Hugus, 94, of South Bend passed away Tuesday, September 22, in Northwoods Village, Mishawaka, following an illness. Jean was born December 26, 1925 in Duluth, MN to the late Florence (Watt) and Frank LeTourneau and had lived the majority of her life in South Bend. On June 23, 1951 in Grand Rapids, MI Jean married the love of her life, Floyd D. Hugus, who preceded her in death November 7, 2018. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Mark T. Hugus and John J. Hugus; and two sisters, Nydia Johnson and Marion Johnson. She is survived by her sons, David A. Hugus of Wausau, WI and Stephen K. Hugus of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren, Ellyn, Benjamin, Mark, Sarah, Samantha, and Sydney Hugus; and two great-grandchildren, Nora and Oscar Hugus.
Jean graduated from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis where she was very active in the Methodist church. Soon after graduating, Jean found herself a new home as Director of Youth at the Bemidji Methodist Church and the Metropolitan Methodist Church in Detroit, where she met Floyd.
Floyd and Jean started their family in Jackson, MI and Jean became a stay-at-home wife. After several moves, they ended up in South Bend where they set foundations within the church, schools, swimming clubs, and the community. Jean was extremely active in all her sons' schooling, activities, and sports. Jean was also a PEO Golden Girl, a teacher, the consummate host, and loved to sew and play bridge.
After fulfilling the role of Personnel Director at several different department stores, Floyd and Jean founded Hugus Associates in 1978. Jean handled the challenge with flying colors, learning computers, bookkeeping, taxes, and was instrumental in sustaining a successful business.
A Memorial Funeral service will be celebrated outside at Leeper Park on Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 P.M. Social distancing and masks are required.
Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to: The P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. Family and friends can leave condolences at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.