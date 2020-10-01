1/1
Harriet "Jean" Hugus
Harriet “Jean” Hugus

Dec. 26, 1925 - Sept. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Memorial services for Jean Hugus are 2pm Sun., Oct 4 at Leeper Park, 907 Riverside Dr., South Bend. Masks & social distancing required. If possible please bring a chair to the park. In the event of rain the services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St., South Bend. There will be a time of gathering & sharing an hour prior to the service at either location. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA, 50312. Recorded service will be posted at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
