Harriett M. Simons
May 03, 1930 - Sept. 13, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Harriett M. Simons, 89 years old of Granger, formerly of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Sept. 13, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living after a sudden illness. She was born May 3, 1930 in Sydney, NY, the daughter of Millard and Ardath (Calhaun) Hendrickson and came here in 1961 from Garrettsville, NY. She retired being a clerk and secretary for insurance companies, namely Preferred Mutual of NY and the St. Joseph Bank in Elkhart.
Harriett was married June 17, 1953 in Green, NY to James H. Simons, Jr., and he survives with their children, Michael J. (Cheryl) Simons of Edwardsburg, Stephen E. Simons of Stevens, PA and Patricia A. (George) Kollias of Tampa, FL. There are nine grandchildren; Joseph, Chris, Timothy, David, Brian, Tommy, Salena, Mary and Anna. She also has 17 great-grandchildren.
Family who have preceded her in passing are her parents and her siblings; Evelyn, Anna, Tom, Daniel, Sarah, Leland, Williard, Paul and Neil Hendrickson.
There was a private viewing on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 for the family. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at Adamsville Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019