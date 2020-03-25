Home

Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Harry Allen "Butch" Gibbens


1939 - 2020
Harry Allen "Butch" Gibbens Obituary
Harry “Butch” Allen Gibbens

June 22, 1939 - March 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Harry “Butch” Allen Gibbens, 80, of Jeffery Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born in Mishawaka on June 22, 1939 to Gene and Sarah Gibbens both of whom preceded him in death. He was retired from the Wheelabrator Corporation after more than twenty years as a Machinist. He is survived by his Partner in Life, Alice along with his children, Tony (Stacy) Gibbens of Indianapolis and Angie Gibbens of Granger. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Charlie and Will Vaden. His sister, Joanne VanDurman also survives. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Wednesday, March 25 from 5 until 7pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
