Harry E. Brown
June 9, 1937 - Oct. 18, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Harry E. Brown, 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care of Mishawaka surrounded by his loved ones.
Harry was born on June 9, 1937, in Wakarusa, IN to Lowell “Brownie” and Christina (Weaver) Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents.
On April 20, 1963, in Mishawaka, IN he married the former Elsie Baert at St. Bavo Catholic Church. She survives him along with his siblings, Betty (Donald) Mann of Mishawaka, Dean (Diane) Brown of Wakarusa, and John (Shirley) Brown of Morton, IL, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members of the Brown and Anderson families.
Harry graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1956. Harry was a gifted athlete winning many school letters in track, basketball, and baseball. He set an Elkhart County track record in running the 4<\\>40 which remained unbroken for a number of years. Among the fans at his baseball games were many Major League scouts.
After high school Harry attended Western Michigan University and played baseball and football. He later signed a contract with the Brooklyn Dodger Baseball Organization and played in the Midwest Baseball League.
For sure Harry loved his White Sox and Notre Dame. Later Harry worked at Notre Dame in the Loftus Sports Center where the football team and others worked out. He made many friends there including Lefty Smith, Urban Meyer, and Charlie Strong.
Harry worked for Whitehall/Phizer Laboratory in Elkhart for many years and at the Notre Dame Loftus Sport Center before retiring.
Private services were held at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 45644; or St. Bavo Catholic Church, 511 W. 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN, 46544; or First Christian Church, 2511 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019