Harry G. Jacobs Jr.
May 5, 1939 - July 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Harry G. Jacobs Jr., 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. Harry passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 5, 1939 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Harry Sr. and Ethel (Brown) Jacobs. Following graduation from Mishawaka High School in 1958, he met Nancy Pickett and they were married at Twin Branch Bible Church in Mishawaka on January 20, 1962. Harry and Nancy recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. In 1962, Harry was drafted into the U.S. Army and served honorably until his discharge in 1964.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy Jacobs of Mishawaka and their sons, Daniel (Salome) Jacobs of the Republic of Kenya, Africa and Steve (Julie) Jacobs of Granger. Their son David Jacobs preceded him in death in 2004. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Karissa, Amber, Nathan, Andrea, Talia, Carson, Emily, Noah, and Hope, as well as his great-grandchildren, Gaby, Lissie, Audrey, Dzenan, Miriam, and Zeke. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Jacobs Sr., Beulah Rosenbalm, and Barbara Torzewski.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Cedar Road Missionary Church, 56907 Cedar Road, Osceola, Indiana 46561. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Cedar Road Church with interment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. *With the current guidelines for COVID-19, Harry's service will also be streamed in real-time through Cedar Road Missionary Church's Facebook page.* Cruz Family Funeral Home of Osceola has been entrusted with his arrangements.
He was employed for 37 years with Dodge Manufacturing in Mishawaka before retiring in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and spending time hunting from his cabin in Pennsylvania. His sense of humor was unrivaled, and he loved to sing and tell stories to his family and friends. In his younger years, he was quite athletic and played softball for many years in the Mishawaka leagues, earning multiple MVP awards over the seasons.
His memberships include the United Steelworkers Union, the American Legion post 308, the VFW in Pennsylvania, and he and Nancy have attended Cedar Road Missionary Church for over 50 years.
Most of all, Harry will be remembered as a devout Christian, the true definition of “a family man,” and a patriotic man who loved his country beyond measure. He loved spending time with his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren.
In his memory, donations may be made to Hope for Family Inc. at www.hopeforfamiliesusa.org
