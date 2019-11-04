Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Paege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry G. Paege Jr.


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry G. Paege Jr. Obituary
Harry G. Paege, Jr.

Nov. 20, 1921 - Nov. 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Harry G. Paege, Jr., 97, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hospice House, Roseland, Indiana. At age 13, Harry began working at the A&P, eventually becoming the store manager. He was employed there for forty-one years. Shortly after, he became the maintenance supervisor at Paul Stephan Nursing Home in Niles, remaining there for 19 years.

Harry was born on November 20, 1921 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Harry F, Paege, Sr. and Clara Eichorst Paege and remained a lifelong resident.

On July 4, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana he was united in marriage to Esther I. (Birk) Paege, who survives. Along with his loving wife Esther, Harry is survived by his daughter, Jackie Paege of Plymouth; two sons, Gary (Catherine) Paege of Flower Mound, TX and Jerry (Betsy Smith) Paege of Niles, MI; two granddaughters, Cortney Paege of Brooklyn, NY and Kristen Paege of Irving, TX; and his brother, John (Pam) Paege of Osceola. Three sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.

Harry was a talented musician at an early age, playing the violin and trumpet. He graduated from Riley High School, South Bend. Harry served in the United States Army during World War II, participating in the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the liberation of Europe.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where friends may visit two hours prior. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

Contributions in memory of Harry G. Paege, Jr. may be offered to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -