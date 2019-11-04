|
|
Harry G. Paege, Jr.
Nov. 20, 1921 - Nov. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Harry G. Paege, Jr., 97, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hospice House, Roseland, Indiana. At age 13, Harry began working at the A&P, eventually becoming the store manager. He was employed there for forty-one years. Shortly after, he became the maintenance supervisor at Paul Stephan Nursing Home in Niles, remaining there for 19 years.
Harry was born on November 20, 1921 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Harry F, Paege, Sr. and Clara Eichorst Paege and remained a lifelong resident.
On July 4, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana he was united in marriage to Esther I. (Birk) Paege, who survives. Along with his loving wife Esther, Harry is survived by his daughter, Jackie Paege of Plymouth; two sons, Gary (Catherine) Paege of Flower Mound, TX and Jerry (Betsy Smith) Paege of Niles, MI; two granddaughters, Cortney Paege of Brooklyn, NY and Kristen Paege of Irving, TX; and his brother, John (Pam) Paege of Osceola. Three sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.
Harry was a talented musician at an early age, playing the violin and trumpet. He graduated from Riley High School, South Bend. Harry served in the United States Army during World War II, participating in the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the liberation of Europe.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where friends may visit two hours prior. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Contributions in memory of Harry G. Paege, Jr. may be offered to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 4, 2019