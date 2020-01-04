|
Harry H. Curtis
June 14, 1949 - Dec. 31, 2019
CICERO, IN - On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, we unexpectedly lost our dad, Harry H. Curtis, 70, just three weeks after losing his soul mate, Lonnie Curtis to cancer. Our hearts are broken.
Harry was born on June 14, 1949 to Harry and Mary J. (Hartman) Curtis in South Bend. He was raised in Walkerton, Indiana. Harry graduated from John Glenn High School in 1968 and continued his education at Ball State University. In 1970, he applied for the apprenticeship program for General Motors. After his schooling, he became a Journeyman Electrician at Guide Lamp division in Anderson where he was employed until his retirement in 2000.
Harry married his best friend, Ilona “Lonnie” L. Curtis on October 29, 1986. Eventually they made a home in Cicero, Indiana and enjoyed winters for many years in Naples, Florida, where many beloved friends still reside.
Harry was a man of many passions and strong opinions. He was an active member of the UAW. He loved to travel and enjoyed collecting. He was a history buff and liked to watch westerns. He meticulously filled his bird feeders with the proper seed to attract particular varieties. He and Lonnie loved to sit in their “happy room” and watch the birds. Foremost he loved his family and his beloved pets, Roxie, Izzy, and Kalli who will miss him beyond measure.
He is survived by his children, April Pruitt and Andrew (Susan) Curtis; stepdaughters, Tamara (Jason) Moore and Beth (Dave) Bily; grandchildren, Kelsey Tinch and Logan Pruitt, Aubrey, Nora, and Maddux Curtis, Katherine and Allison Bily; and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Windy Clark, Becky (Tom) Andrus, and Tom (Jan) Curtis.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Ilona “Lonnie” Curtis, his parents, and one brother, William J. Curtis.
A Celebration Service of Harry's Life will take place at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria with Pastor Adam Brice officiating. Cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends at the Owens Funeral Home on Tuesday after 4 pm prior to the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Humane Society at www.americanhumane.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020