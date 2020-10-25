Harry J. Stoller, M.D.
May 9, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2020
CISSNA PARK, IL - Harry J. Stoller, M.D., 84, of Cissna Park went to be with Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born May 9, 1936 in Latty, Ohio to Harry Benjamin and Caroline Sylvia (Levy) Stoller. Harry Joseph was the first of three sons.
Surviving are his wife, Helen, four children, James Edward (Jane) Stoller of South Bend, IN, Samuel Jay (Sue) Stoller of Cissna Park, Christian Jon (Asala) Stoller of Bremen, IN, and Kelli Renee Zbinden of Gibson City, fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandson, two brothers, Leon (Jill) Stoller of Greensville, SC and Terrill (Sheila) Stoller of Mishawaka, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry graduated from Woodburn High School in 1954. After attending Purdue University for one year, he returned to join his parents on the family farm, located in Woodburn, IN.
On February 16, 1958, Harry and Helen Regina Fehr were married in Bremen, IN. They both knew it was God's will for them to be united in marriage and invest their lives together.
After a major lower back injury in 1961, Harry was forced to return to college. He attended Purdue and Indiana Universities majoring in chemistry. In June, 1967, Harry was awarded the Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana. He completed his post graduate work at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN, prior to entering private practice. In 2010, Harry completed a fellowship in integrative medicine and moved his practice to Indianapolis, IN. Upon retirement in 2016, Harry and Helen moved to Cissna Park.
Harry occupied much of his time studying God's word. God has been so special!
Private graveside services will be held at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, IN, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home Cissna Park. Please share memories of Dr. Stoller at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
