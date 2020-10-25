1/1
Harry J. Stoller M.D.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry J. Stoller, M.D.

May 9, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2020

CISSNA PARK, IL - Harry J. Stoller, M.D., 84, of Cissna Park went to be with Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born May 9, 1936 in Latty, Ohio to Harry Benjamin and Caroline Sylvia (Levy) Stoller. Harry Joseph was the first of three sons.

Surviving are his wife, Helen, four children, James Edward (Jane) Stoller of South Bend, IN, Samuel Jay (Sue) Stoller of Cissna Park, Christian Jon (Asala) Stoller of Bremen, IN, and Kelli Renee Zbinden of Gibson City, fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandson, two brothers, Leon (Jill) Stoller of Greensville, SC and Terrill (Sheila) Stoller of Mishawaka, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry graduated from Woodburn High School in 1954. After attending Purdue University for one year, he returned to join his parents on the family farm, located in Woodburn, IN.

On February 16, 1958, Harry and Helen Regina Fehr were married in Bremen, IN. They both knew it was God's will for them to be united in marriage and invest their lives together.

After a major lower back injury in 1961, Harry was forced to return to college. He attended Purdue and Indiana Universities majoring in chemistry. In June, 1967, Harry was awarded the Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana. He completed his post graduate work at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN, prior to entering private practice. In 2010, Harry completed a fellowship in integrative medicine and moved his practice to Indianapolis, IN. Upon retirement in 2016, Harry and Helen moved to Cissna Park.

Harry occupied much of his time studying God's word. God has been so special!

Private graveside services will be held at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, IN, at a later date.

Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home Cissna Park. Please share memories of Dr. Stoller at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Funeral Home
219 West Blaine
Cissna Park, IL 60924
(815) 457-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved