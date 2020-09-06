Harry L. Davis
Jan. 24, 1942 - Aug. 28, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN -
Harry L. Davis, 78, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away at 8:50 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, in his home. Harry was born on January 24, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana to Owen and Grace (Sessler) Davis and was a lifelong area resident. Harry was an autobody repairman most of his adult life and enjoyed his part time job as a groundskeeper for Elbel Golf Course after retirement. His favorite perk of working at Elbel Golf Course was being able to golf on a daily basis. On June 23, 1962, he married Sandra K. Davis (Danielowicz) who preceded him in death. Surviving are his seven children, Cary L. (Valerie) Davis of New Carlisle, Indiana, Michael O. (Laura) Davis of Galien, Michigan, Mark A. (Kerrigan) Davis of LaPorte, Indiana, Scott A. Davis of New Carlisle, Indiana, Monica L. (Donald) Reid of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Troy E. (Dawn) Davis of LaPorte, Indiana, and Kelley A. (Michael) Mason of New Carlisle, Indiana; 11 grandchildren: Cayla R. (Colton) Morrison, Brittany D. (Lee) Hunter, Briana N. Davis, Hillary M. Mason, Brae E. Davis, Lindsay T. Mason, Travis O. Davis, Ryan D. Reid, Mark A. Davis, Brett M. Mason, and Broc E. Davis; four great-grandchildren, Bentley D. Logan, Tessa R. Morrison, Maverick O. Morrison, and Sadie B. Hunter; two brothers, Richard O. (Maxine) Davis of Plymouth, Indiana and Daniel B. (Nancy) Morton of Osceola, Indiana; stepmother, Marietta Morton; and stepbrothers, Rickie (Beth) Morton of Lakeville, Indiana and Roger (Andrea) Morton of South Bend, Indiana. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Owen R. Davis and Grace (Davis) Morton; stepfather, Bob Morton; and four brothers, Larry L. Davis, Howard Davis, Kenneth Morton, and Revis Morton. Cremation services are being provided by Kaniewski Funeral Home. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Donations can be made in his memory to Riley Children Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Harry always enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He played many sports throughout his life, but his favorite pastime was golfing. He was a competitive bowler, skilled pool player, and was known for his witty sense of humor. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at his winter home in Brooksville, Florida. Harry will be greatly missed by all his loved ones and friends.