Harry Miller



May 11, 1935 - May 5, 2020



NILES, MI - Harry I. Miller was born on May 11, 1935 to Harry Sr. and Florence Miller in Jones, Michigan. The 5th child of a family of 7 brothers and sisters, he was raised in a loving family that preached family, honesty, and hard work.



On January 21, 1954, Harry united in marriage with the love of his life, Dolly Burmeister and together they began an adventure that included a lifetime of laughter, tears and love. On the way through life, they were blessed with 4 children, Beverly, Charles, Carolyn, and Jim.



A loving family man, Harry was deeply involved in his family's life and especially liked to follow his sons Charles and Jim in their high school football careers. He also loved to follow Michigan State sports and looked forward to watching his Spartans on television.



Harry was a tireless worker and spent years in the RV industry in various positions but retired as a lead plumber.



Harry loved cars and rebuilt or built many vehicles in his lifetime. He was working on a ‘54 Olds at the time of his death.



After retirement Harry spent many years helping his friends working on cars and tractors, and working on the farm.



In the last 10 years Harry enjoyed line dancing and singing karaoke, and was known around the area as a tireless dancer and fine singer.



One of his other joys was watching wrestling on television with his grandson Michael; they spent many nights together.



Harry was blessed by having a loving family. His wife of 55 years, Dolly, preceded him in death in 2009. Surviving him are his children, Bev (Rick) Senger, Charles (Belinda) Miller, Carolyn (John) Hanna, and Jim (Kim) Miller. They will miss his guidance through life, but are grateful for the wisdom, ethics, and sense of humor that he taught them.



Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Florence Miller, his wife Dolly, his brothers, Jack Miller and Richard Miller, and his sister, Norma Jean Kling. Also preceding him in death are twin great-grandchildren, Hogan & Kegon Senger; and son-in-law, Barry Beatty.



Also left to celebrate his memory are grandchildren: Michael (Jen) Senger, Beth (Cary) Gillam, Derek (Jen) Miller, Samantha (Trevor) Tucker, Nicole (Shane) Ditty, Jerrod Sherwood, & Kristen (DJ) Youmans. He will also be missed by great-grandchildren: Felicity Senger, Maizen Gillam, Lenox Gillam, Isley Gillam, AnnaGrace Miller, Lilly Ditty, Emma Ditty, Emilee Youmans, and Brianna Sherwood.



He also leaves a special friend, Barbara Monroe, who was like a sister to him, and a host of other friends.



He also leaves his sisters, Alice Tinsman, Geraldine Gordan, and Shirley McGuire.



The family asks that any memorials be directed in his name to the Cass County Council on Aging on Decatur Road, Cassopolis, MI.



A celebration of Harry's life will be done at a later date due to the current world health situation. Until we can gather and celebrate Harry, we ask that when you remember him, you will raise a cold beer, sing a song, or do a dance and remember that he was always something else.



