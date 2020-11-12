Harry T. Waite, III
April 6, 1939 - Nov. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Harry T. Waite, III, 81, of South Bend passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka. He was born April 6, 1939 in South Bend to the late Mary E. (Gillis) and Harry T. Waite, Jr. On September 15, 1961 in Mishawaka, he married Emily (Nelson) Waite, who preceded him in death on August 22, 2019.
Harry is survived by his son, Harry T. (Stephanie) Waite, IV of New Mexico; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Susan (John) McLaughlin of Del Ray Beach, FL; brothers, Mike (Carla) Waite of Westfield, IN, William (Barbara) Waite of South Bend, IN, Peter (Patti) Waite of South Bend, IN, and Mark (Gisele) Waite of South Bend, IN, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Harry is preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Harry served in the United States Army and later worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. Harry loved his dog, Bubba, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He faithfully cared for his wife Emily for several years before her passing. Harry was always willing to help his family and friends with any projects they had.
The Waite family would like to thank the Center for Hospice-Raclin House, especially Cathy and Zach, for their compassionate care for Harry during the past few months. A very special thanks to Sami and Michelle as well.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3616 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN 46628. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.
Contributions in memory of Harry may be given to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
