1/1
Harry T. Waite III
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry T. Waite, III

April 6, 1939 - Nov. 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Harry T. Waite, III, 81, of South Bend passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka. He was born April 6, 1939 in South Bend to the late Mary E. (Gillis) and Harry T. Waite, Jr. On September 15, 1961 in Mishawaka, he married Emily (Nelson) Waite, who preceded him in death on August 22, 2019.

Harry is survived by his son, Harry T. (Stephanie) Waite, IV of New Mexico; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Susan (John) McLaughlin of Del Ray Beach, FL; brothers, Mike (Carla) Waite of Westfield, IN, William (Barbara) Waite of South Bend, IN, Peter (Patti) Waite of South Bend, IN, and Mark (Gisele) Waite of South Bend, IN, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Harry is preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Harry served in the United States Army and later worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. Harry loved his dog, Bubba, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He faithfully cared for his wife Emily for several years before her passing. Harry was always willing to help his family and friends with any projects they had.

The Waite family would like to thank the Center for Hospice-Raclin House, especially Cathy and Zach, for their compassionate care for Harry during the past few months. A very special thanks to Sami and Michelle as well.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3616 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN 46628. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.

Contributions in memory of Harry may be given to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be sent to the Waite family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved