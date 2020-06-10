Harvey A. Hurst
June 11, 1938 - June 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Harvey A. Hurst, 81, of South Bend, died of an illness on June 4, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1938 in Terre Haute, IN to Harvey A. and Marjorie (Chrisman) Hurst. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Anne (Kline), beloved daughters, Wendy Hurst and Cindy (Bert) Watson, and grandson, Christopher Watson.
Harvey grew up in Marshall, IL and graduated from Marshall High School in 1956 where he played football, ran track, and had a column in the school newspaper. He then attended Eastern Illinois University where he received both Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. He began his social studies teaching career at Wilmington High School in Wilmington, IL where he met Mary Anne, and they were married on June 14, 1964. He then accepted a position at Penn High School in Mishawaka, IN where he taught Government for 39 years and became the Division Leader in 1995 overseeing the English, Socials Studies and Foreign Language Departments until his retirement in 2003. He was a demanding teacher, but laughter could often be heard coming from his classroom. He supported teachers as well as students and was President of the PHM Teachers Association during his early years at Penn.
Beyond his teaching duties, Harvey supported and guided students through many extra-curricular activities. Sports/athletics was always high on his list and he was an assistant wrestling, and track and cross country coach. Always interested in running, he was the Meet Director for the Penn Invitational Track Meet for many years and was instrumental in obtaining an all-weather track for Penn. After his retirement from coaching, he was an announcer for many athletic events. On the more academic side, he was an assistant coach for Speech and Debate, and he proudly established and was the Head coach for many Model UN Teams which traveled to competitions in Indiana and Ohio and brought home many trophies for their efforts. These teams gave students background for a variety of life pursuits. He was also a National Honor Society sponsor and Director of the Penn Commencement Ceremony seeing that 800 plus Penn students were properly graduated each year.
He also brought his interest in running to the community as a member of the committee which organized the South Bend Tribune Marathon and related events held every June, and to his participation in the Road Lobster running group. He also pursued other sports and enjoyed bicycling and cross country skiing with daughter Wendy. Harvey was an avid Cubs fan and rejoiced when they won the World Series. He was a people person and loved to exchange a friendly word with anyone who was a Cubs fan or an affiliate of Penn High School. He got a kick out of saying he was “always teaching” when he shared something of interest. He was an avid reader; enjoying mysteries and books on WWII were a main focus.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Anne's parents, and sister-in-law, Carol Cox. In addition to wife Mary Anne, daughters Wendy and Cindy, and grandson Christopher, he is survived by sister, Mary Lou (Tommy) Wernz, brothers-in-law, Don Cox and James A. Kline, nieces Karen (Bill) Cook, Cheryl (Greg) Steenberg, Anne (Ken) Urbasek, nephew Tom Cox, and several great-nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the PHM Education Foundation at Penn Educational Services Center, 55900 Bittersweet Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North and condolences may be left at www.welsheimers.com.
