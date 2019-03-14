Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sweet Home Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Sweet Home Church
Harvey Pegues Obituary
Harvey Pegues

Sept. 20, 1957 - March 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Harvey Lee Pegues, 61, of Alonzo Watson Drive, South Bend, IN, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Harvey was born in Chicago, IL on September 20, 1957 to Freddie and Jerrylene (Jones) Pegues. He married Frankie Gunn in 1997 and he held various jobs as a driver. His passions were cooking, music, dancing, and being around his family.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Pegues and Jerrylene Adams; his wife, Frankie Pegues; and a sister, Alicia Manuel.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tara Danielle Pegues of Michigan City, IN; two sons, Brandon Lee Pegues and Bryce James both of South Bend, IN; seven grandchildren, Zariah, Jessica, Briana, Ira, Asia, Bryce, and Bryana; four sisters, Freddie Mae Street and Danita Pegues both of Chicago, IL, Carolyn D. (Edward) Akins of Indianapolis, IN, and Sandra (Terry) Donaldson; three brothers, Freddie Pegues both of South Bend, IN, Eric (Janice) Pegues and Brian (Khalia) Adams both of Indianapolis, IN; a special cousin, Jerry Jerome (Debbie) Clark of South Bend, IN, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Sweet Home Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Sweet Home Church.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send family condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
