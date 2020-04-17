|
Hattie Lechlitner
Sept. 3, 1929 - April 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Hattie L. Lechlitner passed away on April 14, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Hattie was born on September 3, 1929, in Mishawaka, IN, to Edward and Hazel Steffens (Potts). She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Bry and Carolyn Slessman; and her brother, Donald Seffens.
Surviving are her children, Thomas (Cynthia) Lechlitner of Granger, IN, Margaret (James) Dillman of Elkhart, IN, Herbert (Susan) Lechlitner of Lakeville, IN, and David (Debra) Lechlitner of Mishawaka, IN; nine grandchildren: Jennifer, William (Katie) Lechlitner, Jacqueline (Matt) Denman, Benjamin (Georgia), Bradley (Sara), Stephanie, Adam (Lynn) Lechlitner, Brooke (Brian) Dooley, and Katelyn (Ron) Yoder; nine great-grandchildren; Tyler, McKenzie, Olivia Lechlitner, Jaxon and Zoe Denman, Jack and Brinley Lechlitner, Grady Miller, and Celeste Lechlitner; step-great- grandchildren: Nolen and Paxton Yoder, Aiden and Rylan Fisher, Anthony Chiaro, Debbie (Rocky) Kryski, James Jr. ( Nickie) Dillman, Scott (Kathy) Dillman, and Doug (Julie) Dillman; along with her sisters, Jean Murphy, Janet Allriedge, and Shirley Thornton; and sister-in-law, Lois Merritt.
Hattie worked for 1st Interstate Bank which later became Wells Fargo, for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Private family service will be held on Monday with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, the service for Hattie will be available on Zoom.com with meeting ID 5742551474. Please be logged on by 10:50 a.m. Monday, April 20.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Astria Hospice, 5405 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020