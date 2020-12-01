1/2
Hazel F. Basker
1920 - 2020
Hazel F. Basker

Nov. 9, 1920 - Nov. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Hazel F. Basker, 100, of South Bend, IN passed away Friday, November 27 after an illness. Hazel was born on November 9, 1920 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late Paul and Adele (Ginn) Condley. She was a 1939 graduate of Topeka High School.

Hazel came to South Bend in 1941 and on March 5, 1942 she was united in marriage to Eugene A. Basker, who preceded her in death December 15, 1986. She was a devoted mother to her 12 kids, but one of her favorite jobs she held was one of the first female security guards at Farley Hall, Notre Dame. She enjoyed the annual family reunions in Galena, Illinois, playing cards, watching Notre Dame football and Chicago Cubs baseball, and she loved holidays with her family.

Hazel is survived by her children, Eugene (Peggy), Mary (Robert) Wilson, Tim (Kim), Andrea (Tom) Ferrettie, Thomas (Ana), Christopher (Elaine), Daniel (Jane), and Kim, along with 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Ann Bradley. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul (Sonny), Leon, Arthur, Louis, & Clara Condley. Also preceding in death are her sons, Joseph, George, James, and John, her granddaughter, Ashley, and grandson, Jeffrey.

A private family service will be held at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN, and burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery. Online condolences to the Basker family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
