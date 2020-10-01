1/1
Hazel Gartin
Hazel Gartin

April 4, 1936 - Sept. 28, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Surviving are her children, Wiley “Mike” Moretz Jr. of FL, Brenda (Brian) Rydzinski of Osceola, and Robyn (Jim) McConnell of Mishawaka. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild. and her siblings, Marie Shires and Paul Whiteaker.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. A Graveside service will be held at 10 am Fri., October 2, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To view Hazel's full obituary, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
