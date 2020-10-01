Hazel Gartin
April 4, 1936 - Sept. 28, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Surviving are her children, Wiley “Mike” Moretz Jr. of FL, Brenda (Brian) Rydzinski of Osceola, and Robyn (Jim) McConnell of Mishawaka. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild. and her siblings, Marie Shires and Paul Whiteaker.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. A Graveside service will be held at 10 am Fri., October 2, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To view Hazel's full obituary, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
