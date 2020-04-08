Home

Hazel M. Houston

Hazel M. Houston Obituary
Hazel M. Houston

Jan. 14, 1928 - April 7, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Hazel M. Houston, 92, of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday at Hospice House, South Bend. She was born on January 14, 1928, to the late George and Hazel (Schriver) Shiffer. On July 7, 1951 she married Jack Houston, who survives. Also surviving are her five sons, John (Mary) of Villa Park, IL, James (Connie) of Hudson, WI, Jeff (Chris) and Jerry, both of Walkerton, IN, and Joel (Donna) of South Bend, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Houston was the Co-owner of Houston Hardware in New Carlisle with her husband from 1981-2013. In her younger years she was an Elementary School Principal in California and then an Elementary School Counselor in Walkerton. She received a BS Degree in Education in 1950 and had a partial major in Theatre Arts. She was a former member of St. John Kanty Catholic Church, Rolling Prairie and a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, Terre Coupee. She loved to collect books and was an avid reader. Hazel raised five sons and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. A private visitation for the family will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A private Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. John Kanty Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Carlisle Food Pantry. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
