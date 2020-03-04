Home

Hazel Marie McCloskey

Hazel Marie McCloskey Obituary
Hazel Marie

McCloskey

Feb. 12, 1942 - Feb. 25, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Hazel Marie McCloskey, 78, passed away at her home February 25, surrounded by the family that loved her. She was born in South Bend, IN on February 12, 1942, to the late Melvin and Ruby (Clayton) Bennett.

Hazel is survived by her three children, Linda (Rick) Chrisman, George (Cindy) McCloskey, and Debra (Cecil) Wright; four grandchildren, Trinity (Ashley) Migues, Nicole (Seth) Wicker, Brandon (Erika) Migues, and Hunter Chrisman, seven great-grandchildren, and eight siblings.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, George; and four siblings.

Hazel loved being a mother and a grandmother. She was very kind and would often help those she didn't know, inviting them for dinner or finishing paying their bill at the grocery store. She enjoyed country music and watching old westerns on TV. Hazel read her bible everyday saying, “That's how you learn.” She died peacefully and was excited to meet Jesus and God. She was loved by her family and will be truly missed.

Memorial donations in Hazel's name can be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 5 at Faith United Methodist Church, 802 E. Ewing Ave., South Bend, at 1 pm, with Rev. Larry Chrisman officiating.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
