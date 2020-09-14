Heavenly Grace
Hersha
Sept. 6, 2020 - Sept. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Heavenly Grace Hersha passed away peacefully in the presence of her parents at Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Heavenly was born only four days earlier, on September 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Although Heavenly's time on Earth was short, she touched many lives and will be forever loved and missed.
Heavenly is survived by her loving parents, April M. Blair and Gregory A. Hersha of South Bend; siblings, Katherine, Peyton, Paige, and Spencer; maternal grandparents, Sherry Blair of Elkhart, IN and Leonard Blair of Mishawaka, IN; maternal great-grandmothers, Judy LeVan of Jones, MI and Barbara Blair of Mishawaka, IN; paternal grandparents, Tammy Null of Elkhart, IN and Henry Tobias of Elkhart, IN; paternal great-grandmother, Donna Null of Syracuse, IN; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Heavenly was preceded in death by one sister, Lilyann, who passed away on November 14, 2019.
Per the family's wishes, no public services will be held. The family may gather privately at a later date in memory of Heavenly. Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.