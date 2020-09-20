1/1
Helen Drljacic
1930 - 2020
Helen Drljacic

May 19, 1930 - Sept. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Helen Drljacic, 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Elkhart General Hospital.

Helen was born on May 19, 1930 in South Bend to the late Steven and Anna (Dabic) Popovich. Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, Vladan Drljacic; and sisters, Jeanne Tezich, Mary Popovich, and Mildred Popovich.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Dayna Wagner of South Bend and Tijana Drljacic of Coral Springs, Florida; grandson, Ryan Wagner of Miami, Florida, a niece, many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, along with many cousins.

Helen was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church for many years. She was a graduate of Riley High School. She worked at Studebaker as a stenographer for eight years and later as an Administrative Assistant at AM General for 29 years. She was an avid reader, loved to watch movies, bake, and was an amazing cook. She was dearly loved by everyone and if you needed advice, she was your go-to for a straight and honest opinion.

For the past few years, Helen and her family were grateful for the dedicated, compassionate care she received from Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa, Indiana.

A Memorial service will be held at 12Noon on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12Noon. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, 59248 Keria Trail, South Bend, IN 46614.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
SEP
23
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
SEP
23
Burial
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
