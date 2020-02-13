|
Helen E. Silvey
Nov. 22, 1917 - Feb. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Helen E. Silvey, 102, slipped away from this life, tap dancing her way up to heaven to join her beloved Bob in an eternal 2-step, on Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, IN. She was born on November 22, 1917 in Frankton, IN, to William O. and Lola Blanch (Hitchens) Legge, both of whom preceded her in death.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Nelle “Dawn” (Fred) Dickeson of South Bend, as well as her grandchildren: Michelle Conway of Granger, IN, Chad A. (Kristin) Hartzell of Granger, IN, and Rachel (Joseph) Waltz of Osceola, IN; great-grandchildren, Erin and Sydney Conway, Connor and Tyler Hartzell, and Maya and Jillian Waltz; and a step-granddaughter, Haley Greco.
Helen was a dancer in her youth and continued to dance throughout her life. She enjoyed reading and following politics. Helen was involved, when possible, and always supportive of the activities of her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Helen was proud of her family and counted them as her greatest joy.
Helen married Bob Silvey on April 30, 1938 in Muncie, IN, and they were married a few weeks shy of 75 years, when he died on March 14, 2013. Theirs was a long and special love story.
Helen has resided in the South Bend area since 1940, when she moved from Elwood, IN. She studied journalism at Indiana University. She was employed at the South Bend Tribune and as a bookkeeper for a lathe manufacturer. She was a member of First Christian Church in South Bend, IN.
A Memorial service for Helen will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Ken Rieman of Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren will officiate. Interment of Helen's ashes will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-1:00pm on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Helen may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Silvey family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020