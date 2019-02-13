Helen Evans



Nov. 6, 1926 - Feb. 5, 2019



NEW BUFFALO, MI - Helen A. Evans, 92, of New Buffalo, MI passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, MI.



Helen was born on Nov. 6, 1926 in New Buffalo to the late William and Victoria (Johochka) Kanger. Helen owned and operated the Cozy Corner, a restaurant in Mishawaka, IN, for many years. She was also a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church in New Buffalo.



Helen is survived by her daughter, Diane and son-in-law, David Gatz of Gurnee, IL; grandchildren, Nicole (Roy) Anderson and Gregory (Debbie) Kraska; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Eli Anderson, and John and Charlotte Kraska. She is preceded in death by daughter, Susan Kraska; brothers, Stanley, Tony, Frank, and John; and sisters, Mary, Catherine, Frances, Martha, and Dorothy.



A Memorial Service celebrating Helen's life is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, 11:00am, at St. Mary of the Lake Church in New Buffalo, with Father Kevin Covert and Father John Ambrose officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service from 10am-11am at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanson Hospice Center, 4382 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, MI 49127. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary