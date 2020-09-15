Helen F. Robinson
Jan. 28, 1933 - Sept. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Helen Fay Robinson, 87, a resident most of her life of North Liberty, IN, and later of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend surrounded by loved ones.
She was born January 28, 1933 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, a daughter of the late William M. & Lydia (Rudder) Clark, and lived in Kentucky until she was seven years old. She then lived in Ohio for about seven years, and then moved to South Bend where she has remained until meeting her husband and moving with him to North Liberty, IN.
On March 4, 1959 at Calvary Temple Church in South Bend, Helen was united in marriage to William Dean Robinson. Together, they enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his passing on August 21, 2008. She was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Helen worked for 25 years at a church as a Financial Secretary, and retired in 1994. She attended Calvary Temple, Beaver Creek (North Liberty) and Maple Grove United Methodist Church over the years, and cherished the friendships she had with many from church. Most of all, she loved being with her family. She and Bill had two girls, Kathy (Rick) Campoli and Lynn (Jeff) Stratford. She had eight grandchildren: Brittany (Campoli) VanArsdale (Tyler); Julia (Campoli) Biek (Samuel); Olivia Campoli; and Sydney, Landon, Riley, Jessica, and Joshua Stratford; and one great-grandchild, Clara VanArsdale.
Helen was a Godly woman and was always an example to her children of what Christ's love and compassion would look like here on earth. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and had a wonderful zest for life, traveling and getting together with friends. She had a knack for making whomever she met feel loved, all of whom cherished their relationship with her. She and Bill had a lifetime friendship with their best friends, Helen and Rick Gerber of Nappanee, IN, which they treasured until their deaths.
Private services will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, with Pastor Paul Murray officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Olive Chapel Cemetery, New Carlisle.
Those wishing to offer a donation in Helen's memory may do so to the American Heart Association
Those wishing to offer a donation in Helen's memory may do so to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
